Victoria County commissioners conducted a public hearing on the proposed 2020 tax rate and budget Thursday.
The proposed property tax rate is 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, the same as it has been since 2016.
Under the proposed 2020 budget, about $2 million more will be raised in revenue from property taxes than last year. In addition, $554,967 in tax revenue is expected to be raised from new property added to the tax roll.
There was no comment by commissioners or members of the public during the hearing. County Judge Ben Zeller was absent.
Commissioners are scheduled to pass the 2020 budget and tax rate at their regular meeting Sept. 23. The county’s fiscal year begins Jan. 1.
