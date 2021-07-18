Victoria County Commissioners will consider approving an application to purchase 55 body cameras for the sheriff’s office at its Monday meeting.
The application will be to the Bureau of Justice Assistance Body-worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program.
The body-worn cameras will be for patrolmen, warrants deputies, interdiction deputies, school resource deputies and reserve deputies in the Sheriff’s Office.
“Sherriff (Justin) Marr is pursuing body cameras for all of his deputies, which I think is a smart step that brings us further into the modern era,” said County Judge Ben Zeller.
The grant requires a 50/50 match, meaning the county would be responsible for roughly $65,000.
The Court will also consider approval of a Texas Forest Service Grant in the amount of $15,000 for the purchase of structural gear for the Victoria county volunteer firefighters.
The Volunteer Fire Department applied for the grant in July 2018 and was approved for it in October 2020. However, delays with the manufacturer due to the pandemic kept them from ordering the gear earlier.
“One of the county’s big successes is the grants we’ve been able to get,” said Zeller. “That’s been one of our successes and one thing we really focus on because the more we’re able to fund locally through grants, the less property tax revenue we have to depend on.”
