Victoria County officials will continue discussions on the proposed 2021 budget and tax rate on Monday.
Victoria County commissioners conducted the annual budget workshops this past week and will move forward with the process during their meeting Monday. Despite significant revenue shortfalls the county has faced this year from the coronavirus pandemic, the county leaders spent the week reviewing a balanced budget for 2021 that doesn’t increase the property tax rate.
Under the proposed budget, the property tax rate would stay at the current rate of 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The commissioners on Monday also will consider adopting the rates and percentage breakdown for road and bridge revenues for 2021, and receive and discuss options for no new revenue tax rate and voter approval tax rate as calculated by the county tax assessor-collector.
The court will also set dates for two public hearings for members of the public to comment on the proposed budget and tax rate. The hearings will take place on Aug. 31 and Sept. 8.
The commissioners are scheduled to adopt the 2021 budget and property tax rate Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.