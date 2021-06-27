The Victoria County Commissioners Court will consider approving a contract for an airport land use development plan at Monday’s court meeting.
The contract is with Burns and McDonnell, an engineering, design and consulting firm. The firm will provide services for “site due diligence, a targeting viability assessment, a land use development plan, terrain analysis and existing infrastructure analysis” on three parcels of land at the Victoria Regional Airport, according to a proposal included in Monday’s agenda. The contract amounts to $130,000.
Commissioners Court will also consider approval of a statement of agreement between the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health and the Victoria County Public Health Department. The Hogg Foundation has awarded a multi-year grant of $750,000 to the health department to complete the proposed Be Well Victoria project.
The goal of the project is to support rural communities in their efforts to inclusively and collaboratively transform the environments where people live, work and play to support resilience, mental health, and well-being, according to the Victoria County website.
The grant will be paid out over five years with the first $150,000 set to arrive July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.