Victoria County commissioners backed away Monday from paying for a forensic audit they earlier had agreed would examine the county’s management of Hurricane Harvey recovery money.
The concerns of some members of the court largely focused on the fact that the proposal from BKD, the firm the commissioners chose to perform the audit, did not have a dollar figure attached to it or a “do not exceed” amount listed.
“It’s hard to see this as not a blank check,” County Judge Ben Zeller said, adding later he could in “no way” support the current proposal.
But businessman and Victoria Regional Airport Commissioner Dennis Patillo, who worked with Commissioner Gary Burns on negotiations with BKD, noted that the county would have the opportunity to monitor payments as the forensic audit proceeded and cut ties at any time.
Having a forensic audit done is important, Patillo said, because concerns among the public about how the county managed the recovery process remain prevalent, so much so that “you would have to be somewhat disingenuous to believe there isn’t a significant portion of the population that has questions about this.”
“The county commissioners, as well as the public, would be very well served to understand exactly what happened,” he said. “What the county commissioners do or don’t do with this I think speaks volumes.”
The commissioners approved the scope for the forensic audit in March and received 16 bids from interested firms. The commissioners then ranked the firms based on qualifications alone, rather than price, and BKD was the top choice.
According to BKD’s proposal, “It is not possible to provide an accurate estimate of the total time or fees required to complete the tasks assigned.”
Todd Burchett, a partner with BKD’s forensics and valuation services division, said similar projects have ranged in total price from $75,000 to $100,000, or $150,000 to $200,000, but the cost would depend on several factors that are impossible to estimate before starting the work, he said.
The firm would establish a reporting mechanism with the county to come back on a consistent basis and report “this is what we’ve done, this is what we think we need to do next,” Burchett said.
Like the rest of the court, Burns said he was not in favor of signing a blank check, but said he felt comfortable knowing the county could terminate the contract at any time if necessary. He said he wanted to move forward with at least the first phase of the audit, which would primarily include interviews with people involved in the recovery process after Harvey, and the court could review and go from there. He said anytime you do a major project, especially in private business, it’s wise to do a review.
“You see what you did right, because there were a lot of things done right in this process, you see what you did wrong, what areas were of major concern … ,” he said. “And you learn something. And then the next time this happens, you’re not going to make the same mistakes; you’re going to make better decisions.”
Commissioner Kevin Janak said if the county has the funds to pay for a forensic audit, the court should consider giving money to road and bridge crews as well, so taxpayers can see what they are paying for.
“And the taxpayers will be able to see exactly where there money was spent, a new road,” he said. “On this, I fear, what are they actually going to get? … You ask yourself, why are we doing this?”
The commissioners considered requesting the forensic audit be performed in stages to monitor progress and the cost, but were unable to agree on a dollar amount for each stage or for the entirety of the work. Patillo and Burns noted also that it could be problematic to confine the scope.
“You can’t micromanage an investigation,” Burns said.
The county is preparing to outline its 2021 budget and will need to take into account considerable losses of revenue from the impact of COVID-19. Commissioner Clint Ives said that assuming cuts have to be made within county departments, the forensic audit might not be the top priority.
“You’re not going to find a lot of taxpayers concerned about the forensic audit,” he said.
Sean Kennedy, the county treasurer, said otherwise.
“I believe it is long overdue,” he said.
The court delayed taking action on the current proposal Monday. Burns plans to meet with the county attorney and bring back to the court an alternate proposal with numbers included. He said after the meeting that he couldn’t say when exactly it would come back to the court, but said he is “jumping on it, because this is important.”
“We’ve gone on long enough,” he said. “We’ve got to get this going and move on.”
