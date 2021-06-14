Victoria County is facing a number of capital improvement needs, one of the most pressing of which is within the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
At Monday's meeting, the Victoria County Commissioners Court discussed at length the needs related to the historic 1940s jail.
"I'm not sure cost-wise that the building is worth fixing," said Sheriff Justin Marr.
During the heavy rain in May, Marr said they saw flooding in the basement of the building and water coming in through the walls.
The building currently houses the mental health unit, canine unit, special crimes unit and forensic unit, as well as IT and some servers, he said. Overall, about 20 people work in the building.
He said it was a priority to him to see that group stay together, but he wasn't sure the jail would be the best or most cost effective place to house them.
After Hurricane Harvey, an analysis of the needed repairs and estimated cost for renovation was done.
"I'm sure costs have escalated since then," said Kelly Hubert, the county's facilities manager. The study found that the roof, windows, and basement walls would all need extensive repairs or replacement. The facilities were also not ADA compliant, lacked a fire alarm system, and had an aging electrical system that would need replacing. "It was in the $3 million range to make the building an occupiable building."
Commissioner Gary Burns said to demolish the building would cost about $1 million, according to an estimate provided roughly 10 years ago.
"The old jail is a solid building," said Hubert. "But we're on the Catch 22 as it was never designed for modern systems."
He said the floor to floor height is very short, and there is no room to put in mechanical systems under the floors while keeping a reasonable ceiling height. "That's where the reuse of this building becomes a logistical nightmare," he said.
Commissioners discussed the possibility using the old fire station, as well as a few other county buildings to house the sheriff's office employees, either temporarily or permanently. No action was taken during Monday's meeting, although plans were made to form a committee to consider this and other capital project needs in general.
"I know there's a lot of moving parts with high price tags associated with each, and I want it to be well thought out and very deliberate," said Zeller. He said the jail was a high priority because of potential life safety issues with the space.
He expects the topic will be back on the agenda for further discussion soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.