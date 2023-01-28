Victoria County residents may have a chance to share their thoughts on a proposed oil refinery next month.
County leaders have to schedule a public hearing before approving a property tax abatement agreement between El Campo-based Prairie Energy Partners and the Bloomington Independent School District.
Prairie Energy plans to build a plant in Victoria County with the capacity to refine around 250,000 barrels of oil a day. A new oil refinery in the United States with an original capacity of at least 200,000 barrels a day has not been built in over 40 years.
"We are always excited to see business and industry develop in Victoria County," County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday. "Historically, we've been willing to approve tax abatement agreements for business projects."
Steven Ward, founder of Prairie Energy, is looking to build a refinery either in Victoria County or in rural Oklahoma.
"I'm open to working with the Victoria community, and I'm grateful for the reception I've received from the community so far," Ward said Friday.
If constructed, the Prairie Energy refinery would strive to limit greenhouse gas emissions.
Blue hydrogen, the form of the element resulting from the mixture of natural gas and steam, and green hydrogen, created by an electrical source splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, would be used in the eco-friendly effort. Ward said Prairie has the technology to capture at least 98% of carbon dioxide emissions.
“Using green and blue hydrogen as fuel sources as opposed to natural gas reduces carbon dioxide, methane and sulfur dioxide emissions,” Ward said.
A public hearing for the proposed property tax break could be held in mid-February, Zeller said. The hearing would be held during one of the weekly Commissioners Court meetings.
The Commissioners Court also plans to set assignments for its county department liaison program on Monday. Under the program, one commissioner would serve as a liaison for each department under the county's purview, such as the Victoria County Sheriff's Office.
"This is an especially important feature because (county government is) decentralized," Zeller said. "Having a commissioner serve as a point of contact for a department allows us to streamline communications."
Commissioners are addressing the liaison program this month because two members, commissioners Jason Ohrt and Kenneth Sexton, were sworn in for their first term on Jan. 1.
"Having a liaison doesn't prevent county departments and offices from meeting with other commissioners" Zeller said.