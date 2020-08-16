Victoria County commissioners will discuss and review payments for several ongoing projects that are near completion during their meeting Monday.
The commissioners are scheduled to consider a payment for work regarding the commissioners court renovation project. The project has been a long time coming, as the county has dealt with a lack of courtroom space and increasing courthouse activity since the early 2000s.
To address the issue, county officials agreed on a plan to expand available courtroom space and reconfigure part of the 1967 courthouse, deciding to use the room where commissioners court was meeting as an additional courtroom for a county court-at-law judge. The commissioners will meet in the renovated space formerly used by County Treasurer Sean Kennedy’s office.
County Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Travis Ernst is already conducting court in his new courtroom, and the county commissioners should be in their new courtroom by the end of September.
The commissioners on Monday also will review a payment for work regarding the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group project. After Hurricane Harvey, the county saw the need for a centralized, permanent home for local agencies that coordinate the community’s recovery efforts after a hurricane, Zeller said.
That need led to the county buying a downtown building with plans to convert it into a disaster recovery and response center, thanks to a $1.1 million grant from the Rebuild Texas Fund. The project is expected to be complete at the end of September, Zeller said.
The commissioners will also meet privately to discuss real property.
