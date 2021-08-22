Victoria County Commissioners will consider purchasing 100 new handheld radios for the Sherriff's Office at Monday's meeting.
"It's a big need within the (Sherriff's Office)," said County Judge Ben Zeller. The request for radios has been brought before Commissioners Court before, but a decision was postponed as they worked to decide how to pay for them.
The radios are estimated to cost just under $550,000, and commissioners are proposing to pay for them with a portion of the American Rescue Plan stimulus money the county received. They have been cautious about allocating stimulus funds, however, as the wait for final guidance from the federal government on how the money can be spent.
"Our goal in all this is to make sure we are compliant with the guidelines, and we don't have to refund any of this stimulus money back to the federal government," Zeller said.
Commissioners are also expected to approve a number of routine contracts between various other counties and the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center and Detention Facility.
"We have probably five, six, seven dozen contracts with other counties across the state. Most of them don't utilize our facility heavily. A small number are the bulk of the usage," said Zeller. "A lot of them have an agreement signed with us just incase they ever need to place a juvenile."
Commissioners also plan to set Nov. 2 as the date for a special election to vote on eight proposed Constitutional Amendments passed during the Texas Legislature this year.
