Getting an accurate count in the 2020 census is vital for Victoria County residents, Judge Ben Zeller said Friday.
The 2020 census is an important topic that got “pushed to the backburner when COVID was dominating” county operations, Zeller said. With the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the county continuing to slow, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss the census on Tuesday.
Because of the U.S. Census Bureau’s significant changes to operations and ongoing recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many local, state and national leaders fear the COVID-19 pandemic has made the effort to get an accurate count from the 2020 census impossible.
In Victoria County, 55.1% of residents have completed the 2020 census as of Friday, according to the bureau’s response rate map. That figure is slightly better than the statewide completion rate of 54.6%, but lower than the nationwide rate of 59.9%.
Caitlin Weinheimer, the county’s chief of staff, will lead a discussion about the census and its impact on the county during Tuesday’s meeting, Zeller said.
Because the census determines the county’s representation in the Texas Legislature and in Congress, having an accurate count is important.
“Considering the impact on various funding sources for the community as well, the census is extremely important,” Zeller said. “It’s important to get it right.”
Also on Tuesday, the commissioners will discuss an application to the Texas Department of Transportation for the 2020 County Transportation Infrastructure Program. The transportation agency has designated $250 million for grants that will be distributed to counties for transportation infrastructure projects located in areas of the state affected by increased oil and gas production.
The amount allocated to each county is based on a formula that includes referencing data from Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the Texas Railroad Commission and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, according to the program details.
The minimum project budget allocated to Victoria County is about $672,000. The maximum project budget, if additional funding is available after the assessment of first call funding, is almost $2 million.
A 20% local match is required by the county, but all funds would go “straight to precincts to be used for county road work,” Zeller said.
“I know the commissioners will be eager to put that to good use in their precincts,” he said.
The commissioners will not revisit the county’s potential new purchasing policy on Tuesday, which was discussed at the court’s May 18 meeting. At that time, approval of the policy was held off because commissioners Kevin Janak and Clint Ives disagreed with some of the new requirements. Zeller said he assumes the policy will return to the court’s agenda on June 1.
The commissioners rescheduled their meeting to Tuesday because of Memorial Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.