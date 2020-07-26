Victoria County commissioners will hear a report on the county’s annual audit at their meeting Monday.
Additionally, the court will review the county’s comprehensive annual financial report for the year ending Dec. 31, 2019.
The financial report was prepared by Michelle Samford, the county auditor.
Also on Monday, the commissioners will receive notice of a new road named Deer Creek Lane, intersecting with Conti Lane, in Precinct 2 of the county, and receive the closing report for County Court-at-Law No.1 courtroom renovation project.
In February, the court authorized the start of the project with an approved budget of $180,000. The final project cost came in at less than $130,000, according to a memo from Kelly Hubert, the county facilities manager who was the general contractor for the project.
The project was completed in late May, the memo said, and Judge Travis Ernst held his first court docket in the renovated courtroom in June.
