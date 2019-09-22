Victoria County commissioners are scheduled to approve a $59.16 million budget and keep the property tax rate unchanged for 2020 at their meeting Monday.
The proposed 2020 budget increases spending by more than $3 million, up from $55.87 million budgeted in expenditures in the current 2019 budget.
Commissioners will approve both the budget and the property tax rate after weeks of budget meetings and public hearings about the county’s financial plans for the 2020 fiscal year, which begins Jan. 1. Among the notable changes in the new budget, Victoria County commissioners plan to give a $2-per-hour raise for Victoria County Sheriff’s Office licensed peace officers.
The tax rate for property in Victoria County will remain at 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, the same rate it has been since 2016.
Under the proposed budget, about $2 million more will be raised in revenue from property taxes than last year. In addition, $554,967 in tax revenue is expected to be raised from new property added to the tax roll.
The public has offered little to no comment during two public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate.
