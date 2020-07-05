Victoria County’s judge said he was not surprised the county’s veteran services officer has been recognized for her work serving local veterans.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday will present Eva Painter, the veteran services officer, with the Veterans Team Impact 2019 award. The award is a “well-earned, well-deserved recognition for Eva,” said County Judge Ben Zeller on Thursday.
The award is given to people who “go above and beyond normal scope of responsibilities to improve veteran services,” Zeller said. Painter was awarded, largely because of her efforts implementing new software that has led to decreased wait times for local veterans needing help and support.
The court planned to present Painter the award earlier in the year but the presentation was derailed by the pandemic.
“We wanted to present it in person and see no need to wait further,” he said.
Also on Monday, the court will hear updates from the county’s engineer about several ongoing projects, including the commissioners courtroom renovation project.
Despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county, the court still plans to meet in person Monday, Zeller said, taking safety precautions into account. However, he said, there is a “definite possibility” that the court may return to remote meetings in the future.
“We are monitoring the situation and will make any changes as needed,” he said.
