Victoria County Courthouse
The Victoria County Courthouse.

 Advocate File Photo

The new coronavirus hasn’t delayed Victoria County’s efforts to update and improve government practices in 2020, the county judge said Friday.

“With the COVID situation largely behind us, we’re able to refocus our priorities on the goals of the county,” said County Judge Ben Zeller.

Those goals, Zeller said, were outlined before COVID-19 hit in Phase 1 of his “Innovation 2020” plan.

The phase included creating a court liaison program; conducting an analysis of the county’s procurement policy and purchasing practices; increasing cybersecurity protections; updating commissioners court rules and procedures; reviewing the reserve fund and debt issuance policy; and enhancing services and safety without increasing taxes.

“We’ve gotten a lot done,” Zeller said. “I look forward to reviewing the progress we’ve made on these goals.”

Zeller said he planned to present the report in March but had to delay it until now because of duties that took over from COVID-19.

Also on Monday, the commissioners are scheduled to formally adopt the county’s new purchasing policy. The county formed a committee in November to create a policy that covers all aspects of county purchasing, from the purchasing of routine office supplies to the oversight of large-scale, complex capital improvement projects.

In the coming weeks, Zeller said he plans to roll out Phase 2 of “Innovation 2020,” which will largely focus on technology and planning.

Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter.

