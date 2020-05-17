The new coronavirus hasn’t delayed Victoria County’s efforts to update and improve government practices in 2020, the county judge said Friday.
“With the COVID situation largely behind us, we’re able to refocus our priorities on the goals of the county,” said County Judge Ben Zeller.
Those goals, Zeller said, were outlined before COVID-19 hit in Phase 1 of his “Innovation 2020” plan.
The phase included creating a court liaison program; conducting an analysis of the county’s procurement policy and purchasing practices; increasing cybersecurity protections; updating commissioners court rules and procedures; reviewing the reserve fund and debt issuance policy; and enhancing services and safety without increasing taxes.
“We’ve gotten a lot done,” Zeller said. “I look forward to reviewing the progress we’ve made on these goals.”
Zeller said he planned to present the report in March but had to delay it until now because of duties that took over from COVID-19.
Also on Monday, the commissioners are scheduled to formally adopt the county’s new purchasing policy. The county formed a committee in November to create a policy that covers all aspects of county purchasing, from the purchasing of routine office supplies to the oversight of large-scale, complex capital improvement projects.
In the coming weeks, Zeller said he plans to roll out Phase 2 of “Innovation 2020,” which will largely focus on technology and planning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.