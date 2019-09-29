The Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department is asking Victoria County for $20,000 to help buy new protective gear.
Victoria County commissioners at their meeting Monday will review the request, which Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department President Toni Stithem explained in a letter to County Judge Ben Zeller.
The Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department received a $50,000 matching grant from the M.G. and Lillie A. Johnson Foundation in March, Stithem wrote. The grant is to purchase 24 sets of wildland gear and 24 sets of bunker gear. Each set of bunker gear consists of a coat, pants, suspenders, gloves, helmet with a shield, hood and boots.
The gear is for the paid and volunteer firefighters in the department, Stithem wrote.
The department had six months to raise the $50,000. During that time, they raised $22,171.79 from a fundraiser that included a raffle, silent auction and barbecue dinner fundraiser; $7,000 from working the parking lot for the Victoria Livestock Show; and $1,000 from working water detail for the Texas Mile.
The volunteer department is asking Victoria County for $20,000 to help reach the goal to receive the matching grant from the foundation.
“We appreciate all you do for the volunteers of this county,” Stithem wrote.
