Victoria County commissioners will review Monday a revised version of a new purchasing policy intended to improve transparency and consistency of all county purchasing.
At their meeting May 18, the commissioners held off on approving the policy after commissioners Kevin Janak and Clint Ives disagreed about some of its requirements.
Primarily, the two disagreed with a new requirement that employees get at least three written quotes for purchases between $25,000 and $49,999, to ensure the county is getting the best value for services and products.
“This right here is going to handcuff Precinct 2,” Janak said at the time.
The revised policy, which the commissioners will review Monday, has that same requirement in place. However, it adds that three quotes are not needed for items purchased through a cooperative purchasing program, an interlocal agreement or a state contract, and exempts road materials from the requirement.
Commissioner Danny Garcia, who served on the committee that created the policy, said it’s important for the commissioners to understand that it’s a “working, living document.”
“The policy is a good start for us to put something in place,” he said. “As we’re going forward and some things don’t work as we thought, we can amend it if we need to.”
Sean Kennedy, the county treasurer, who also served on the policy committee, said because the majority of road materials are handled through the formal bidding process annually, having road materials exempt from the three written quote requirement “should be fine.”
The Texas Local Government Code requires competitive bidding or proposals for all county purchases equal to or in excess of $50,000 for a product or service.
“I don’t see a big opportunity for misuse there,” he said.
Several members of the committee pushed for the county to have a designated purchasing officer, Kennedy said. Other counties of similar size have “quite robust” purchasing officers, he said, that oversee all county spending.
He said “there is no real answer why” the committee didn’t pursue that, but it was likely because of the added expense of a new position.
The purchasing policy comes after the Advocate reported that the commissioners exempted themselves from legal bidding laws and authorized hundreds of thousands of dollars in payments for work that did not go out for bids after Hurricane Harvey. The move to exempt themselves led to almost one year of questions and concerns about how the county handled the recovery process.
Garcia said he expects the commissioners will approve the revised policy Monday, which will be a benefit for the county to have in place.
“We want to have this be as transparent as we can,” he said.
