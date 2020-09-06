Members of the public will be able to comment on Victoria County’s proposed 2021 budget and tax rate during the commissioners court meeting Tuesday.
The commissioners’ weekly meeting will be held Tuesday rather than Monday in observance of Labor Day.
Despite seeing several revenue shortfalls this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the county is planning a balanced budget for 2021 that doesn’t increase the property tax rate.
The proposed tax rate is 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed taxable valuation, the same rate since 2016.
The proposed budget will raise more revenue from property taxes than last year’s budget by about $312,000, according to the budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year is about $275,000.
The commissioners will conduct public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate during Tuesday’s meeting.
The tax rate and budget are set to be adopted on Sept. 14. The county’s 2021 budget year begins Jan. 1.
Also on Tuesday, the court will consider approval of resolutions regarding the Community Action Committee of Victoria and Meals on Wheels Victoria. Both groups intend to apply for the Texans Feeding Texans: Home Delivered Meal Grant Program through the Texas Department of Agriculture, according to a memo from Robin Knipling, the county’s grant administrator.
To be eligible for the grants, the organizations must receive a certain amount of funding from Victoria County. The commissioners will consider resolutions granting the funding Tuesday.
