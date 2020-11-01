Victoria County commissioners on Monday will discuss plans to spend nearly $90,000 in additional grant funding to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county has received an $87,500 grant from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, according to a memo from Robin Knipling, the county’s grant administrator.
The funds can be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus. Among plans for Victoria County, leaders plan to put the money toward Highly Infectious Disease prevention equipment and supplies for the Victoria County Jail, the county’s juvenile detention center, fire marshal, adult probation and district attorney’s offices.
The county is not required to match the grant funding, according to the memo.
Also on Monday, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss and consider a grant amendment proposal related to the future Victoria County Regional Disaster Response and Recovery Center.
The county in early 2019 purchased the Victoria Advocate’s former building with a disaster recovery and response center. The county was able to purchase the building in part to a grant it received from the Rebuild Texas Fund.
