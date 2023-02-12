Victoria County may soon join a procedure Texas uses to combat opioid abuse.
The state is engaged in legal settlements with distributors of opioids, like CVS Pharmacy and Walmart. Texas and a group of other states claim some companies improperly monitor opioid prescriptions.
More than $276 million could be brought in by the state as a result of the CVS settlement, the Texas Tribune reported last November.
By joining the state's legal effort, Victoria County would receive a portion of the amount the state could collect.
"There's been an opioid crisis across the country that has been very severe," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday.
Money received from the opioid settlements would go toward countywide initiatives to prevent drug abuse, which are currently done through the work of the Victoria County Public Health Department and the mental health unit of the county sheriff's office, Zeller said.
"I anticipate the cumulative total for Victoria to be in the hundreds of thousands, not millions, but we could see it exceed half a million in all likelihood in a lump sum," Zeller said.
The Victoria County Commissioners Court will vote on joining the settlements during its 10 a.m. public meeting Monday.
Also on the agenda is another step toward providing high-speed fiber internet to county employees working at 311 E. Constitution St. The commissioners are formally receiving bids for an installation project.
Zeller said he does not know when a contractor will be selected.
The tenants of the building, which was once home to the Victoria Advocate, include the Administrative Services department and the office of the county engineer.
Project bids were submitted by two Victoria-based telecommunications companies and another from Houston.
"As we look to increase the number of county personnel in that building, it's time to get that project done," Zeller said.
In other business, the Commissioner Court will consider reappointing Robby Burdge and Byron Burris to the board of the Victoria County Navigation District. The district manages the Port of Victoria and plays a role in persuading industrial producers to launch operations in the county.
Houston-based Zinc Resources, which recycles steel waste into zinc and iron products, opened a Victoria facility last year.
"Robby and Byron have done great work on the board, developing the board, expanding infrastructure," Zeller said. "There are a lot of positive things on the horizon out there."