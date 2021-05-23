Victoria County Commissioners Court will consider numerous funding related items at Monday’s meeting, including funds for the Victoria Regional Airport and the Sheriff’s Office.
The Victoria Regional Airport has requested an additional $10,000 to fund expanded marketing efforts.
At a May 5 meeting of the Commissioners Court, Lenny Llerena, executive director of the Victoria Regional Airport, said that the airport has not seen the number of passengers they would have liked to after switching airline providers in November last year.
SkyWest Airlines, the current provider, has a codeshare with United Airlines, which allows passengers to purchase tickets from United’s website and easily connect to any United flights from Houston.
“We decided to put a plan together to do a little more marketing to make our citizens more aware of our services,” said Llerena. “As I went through the city doing presentations at Rotaries and other clubs in town, I figured out that a lot of the people locally did not know that we were served now by United services by way of United Express.”
The court will also discuss the possibility of replacing the old and outdated handheld radios currently used by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office.
An expensive undertaking, County Judge Ben Zeller said it could cost as much as $500,000 to replace all of the radios, although the work could be undertaken in phases.
“It’s been a question whether or not the stimulus money is broad enough to be able to cover this purchase,” said Zeller. “But at the end of the day, whether it is or whether it isn’t, this is a need for the Sheriff’s Office.”
The court will also receive and discuss the budget planning calendar for the fiscal year 2022 budget. The calendar outlines the important dates and deadlines as commissioners begin determining next year’s budgets.
According to the calendar, budget workshops for the Commissioners Court are scheduled to occur during the second week of August with two public hearings on the proposed budget to be held at the end of the month and in early September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.