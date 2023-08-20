Victoria County could receive gym benefits in Commissioners Court on Monday.
Commissioners will consider a reduced no-cost gym benefit policy that will allow county workers to have a waived gym membership.
The policy is only applicable at the Citizens HealthPlex gym, according to the meeting agenda.
All full- and part-time county employees can receive the benefits from this policy.
To be eligible, employees will need to sign up for a membership and attend the gym at least eight times in the current month.