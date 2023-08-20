Victoria County employees could receive free gym memberships in Commissioners Court

The Victoria County Courthouse, where the Commissioners Court convenes for its weekly meetings.

 Contributed photo

Victoria County could receive gym benefits in Commissioners Court on Monday.

Commissioners will consider a reduced no-cost gym benefit policy that will allow county workers to have a waived gym membership.

The policy is only applicable at the Citizens HealthPlex gym, according to the meeting agenda.

All full- and part-time county employees can receive the benefits from this policy. 

To be eligible, employees will need to sign up for a membership and attend the gym at least eight times in the current month.

Tyrese Boone is the local government and public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. Tyrese is a recent digital and print graduate from the University of North Texas. He may be reached at tboone@vicad.com or text 940-765-6859.

Tags

Tyrese is the local government and public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He also has a passion for sports and fishing.