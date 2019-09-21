For about the past two years, mold has been incarcerated in the Victoria County Jail.
The jail was issued a “notice of noncompliance” in December because of the mold, according to a report from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the state body that monitors area jails.
But the mold was noticed much earlier and grew because of some underlying issues that were exacerbated by Hurricane Harvey, said Caitlin Weinheimer, the county’s chief of staff.
Now, after months of planning and a remediation project, the jail is ready for reinspection ahead of schedule. An earlier timeline produced by the county had estimated the jail would be ready by the end of October.
“The importance of this project was to maintain the safety of our staff and inmates and get us back into compliance with jail standards,” said Weinheimer, who was also a member of the mold remediation committee.
The jail was inspected by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in March 2018 and was found to be “in compliance” with jail standards although a black substance was found.
“It was discovered that a black substance that appeared to be mold/mildew had collected on the HVAC ducts and vents in the jail,” read an email from the commission to Victoria County Sheriff T. Michael O’Connor and Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller.
The email stated the mold issues needed to be remedied “in order to prevent health and safety issues for not only the inmates but for the staff as well.”
In December, the mold was still present, which led to the notice of noncompliance.
The county had a hygienist test the mold to determine whether it was a health or safety hazard, Weinheimer said, and the results showed “the mold count in the air wasn’t much different than if you were walking down the street.”
The “underlying issues” that contributed to the mold were resolved before it was disturbed, Weinheimer said. That work included sealing some areas where moisture had gotten in, replacing air conditioning units and monitoring humidity and temperature throughout the jail to ensure the mold would not come back.
“We wanted to ensure the underlying issues were resolved so we wouldn’t have to come back in the future and do the same work twice,” she said.
The county hired the architecture firm Rawley McCoy & Associates to help address the problem. In late June, Victoria County commissioners approved a bid for the work with Gerloff Company Inc. in San Antonio to begin the work, which finished in August.
The project required the collaboration of county staff from multiple departments, Weinheimer said. The committee for the project included Weinheimer; Victoria County Commissioner Gary Burns; Kelly Hubert, the county’s facilities manager; Victoria County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Charles Williamson; architect and city of Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy; and Clean Environments consultant Meagan Ramirez.
McCoy said the work was “very successful.” The bid with Gerloff Company was for $76,039.42, and McCoy said the county ended up saving money.
“It was a very good project,” he said.
The jail is still awaiting the final reinspection from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, Weinheimer said. She said the inspections are scheduled randomly.
