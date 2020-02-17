The Victoria County Jail was found in noncompliance in January after an inspection by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
“While reviewing the inmate medication administration record forms, the inspection team was unable to verify that the medical staff is distributing all medications in accordance with doctor’s orders,” stated part of the inspection report.
Victoria County commissioners at their meeting Tuesday will review a plan of action written by Capt. Charles Williamson to address the issues and get the jail back in the state’s good graces.
The commissioners will meet Tuesday because the county offices were closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday that though he hasn’t been working closely with the jail in addressing the noncompliance notice, he is glad to see the sheriff’s office staff being proactive in addressing the issues.
“I know that will be an important discussion Tuesday,” he said.
Aside from the mention of the medication administration records, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ jail inspection report states that after reviewing the inmate suicide screening forms, it was determined that referrals to mental health officials were not being completed in compliance with Article 16.22 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and the forms were not being completed in their entirety.
“All of the issues in regards to the noncompliance are really regarding paperwork,” said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd on Friday. “Everything has been rectified except for some medical records removed by UTMB upon their departure, which we are working to get back.”
In an effort to address the problems, Williamson explained in a response to the jail commission that the office conducted training for all supervisors in late January. During the training, they went over each issue found during the inspection.
All supervisors then had training during their shift meetings and went over the same issues with all jail employees, Williamson wrote. Each officer had to sign a roster showing they received and understood the training.
Going forward, the medication administration record reports will be handwritten and approved by the registered nurse or lieutenant, Williamson wrote.
In regards to the inmate suicide screening forms, when a person is brought into the jail and during the screening process is deemed to have a mental health issue, the paperwork will be faxed to the magistrate and mental health provider, he wrote. Copies of the confirmation will be saved to the inmate’s file for review, and all medical issues will be addressed by the medical staff.
Jail staff will also address issues with the jail doors, showers and air registers.
The jail was previously issued a notice of noncompliance in late 2018 because of mold observed in the facility, an issue that has since been resolved.
“The men and women in the jail do an outstanding job in ensuring a complicated job is done well and in an efficient manner,” Boyd said. “They ensure that the safety and security of the facility are taken care of and make this a jail that is consistently in compliance with these standards.”
Also on Tuesday, commissioners will hear a presentation about a grant program by the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The office has released more than $500 million in grants that entities, including the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, can pursue. If awarded, the money could help fund part of the salaries of new patrol deputies for the sheriff’s office, Zeller said.
