Gearing up to campaign for another term, Republican Justice of the Peace Robert Whitaker is announcing that he will seek reelection as Victoria County Precinct 3 justice of the peace. A native Texan, Whitaker began serving in 2007 as justice of the peace in Precinct 3 and presides over Victoria County’s full-time justice court.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to serve our community as justice of the peace. I enjoy helping people and look forward to continuing to serve the public. I view our JP office as being like a community resource, and we’re here to assist the public as well as local law enforcement and other government offices,” Whitaker said in a news release.
Whitaker earned a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and is a graduate of Baylor Law School. He built a private law practice in Victoria for nearly 30 years, handling over 1,000 cases covering a wide variety of criminal, civil, and family law issues. Whitaker also served four years as municipal judge for the City of Victoria before becoming a JP.
As justice of the peace, he has presided over more than 1,500 bench or jury trials in the courtroom, in addition to the daily hearings and work of a busy court. Whitaker was inducted into the College of Justice Court Judges in 2009 and has been honored twice for his efforts to help crime victims. He has also served as a teacher and mentor for other JP's through the Texas Justice Court Training Center.
He has also seen many changes during his time on the bench.
“When I became a JP, the maximum limit for civil suits in this court was $5,000, and now it’s risen to $20,000. My role as a primary magistrate for Victoria County has also become increasingly complex. More time and specialized knowledge are now required in matters such as issuing bond conditions and emergency protective orders. COVID-19 outbreaks have also created ongoing challenges in keeping up with numerous Texas Supreme Court emergency orders intended to keep courts safe and accessible to people,” Whitaker said.
In addition, recent legislative changes have given judges like Whitaker oversight responsibilities for the mental health of jail inmates.
Whitaker, 69, has been married for over 40 years to Gayla Woodard Whitaker, who works with Hospice of South Texas. They are active in numerous civic and community organizations, and have two adult daughters: Ginny and Gracie. Whitaker is a member of First Presbyterian Church in Victoria, where he has served as both a deacon and elder.
“I take my judicial responsibilities seriously, and we have a great team in our court to make sure things operate efficiently. We take pride in our work, and treat everyone who enters the court with courtesy and respect. We give each case the close attention it deserves to ensure that justice is done. A justice of the peace can make a real difference in the safety of a community, and I’m committed to serving all in Victoria County as their full-time justice of the peace,” Whitaker said.
