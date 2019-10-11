Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller has been chosen to serve as vice president of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas.
During the association’s annual meeting this week, members elected Zeller to the role, according to a news release.
Zeller said in the news release that Victoria County leaders have made progress improving county operations, serving local veterans, saving tax dollars and leading the county into the 21st century.
“I believe working together with other county leaders on issues facing county government makes Victoria County and our whole state stronger,” he said in the release. “I’m honored by the trust that county judges and commissioners across our state continually show me, and humbled to be chosen by them for this leadership position.”
All officers of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas are required to first serve as president of a regional county association. From 2016 to 2017, Zeller served as president of the South Texas County Judges and Commissioners Association.
One of the primary roles of elected officers of the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas is to “help guide the group in achieving its priorities.” Over the coming months, the priorities will include limiting the negative impact of unfunded mandates or shifting of costs by the legislature onto local communities, ensuring adequate state funding for mental health and juvenile justice needs, and improving transportation in Texas counties, according to the release.
As vice president, Zeller will also be responsible for overseeing financial reporting for the association, the release said.
