Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said he thinks a majority of airport commission seats should be nominated by the county despite a consulting firm's recommendation for equal governance.
At their Tuesday meeting, Victoria County commissioners considered a proposal recommended by consulting firm Steven Baldwin Associates for joint governance of the Victoria Regional Airport but left their chamber without passing a resolution for a new model. Under the firm's proposal, the county would continue its ownership of the airport.
Zeller said he currently favors a five-member committee consisting of three members appointed by the county and two by the city. In its report, consulting firm recommended the city and county each appoint three members, while also jointly adding one additional member to the board.
Following one hour of discussion with the airport director and Steven Baldwin members Tuesday, the Commissioners Court unanimously agreed to delay a vote on the creation of a committee that would work out the details of a potential joint airport sponsorship between the county and the city of Victoria.
City and county leaders are working on a new sponsorship model for the airport after the previous commission dissolved Dec. 31, as per the terms of its charter. The Federal Aviation Administration would have to approve a plan for joint sponsorship.
Steven Baldwin Associates recommended the joint sponsorship model in a report it submitted last year.
On Tuesday, the firm again advised the county commissioners to establish a steering committee and a separate advisory committee made up of members of the former airport commission.
Zeller said the steering committee has a "lot of potential," as the details that are up for consideration would eventually be written into a government document.
The details to be discussed by the steering committee include cost sharing between the city and county, roles and responsibilities of board members and the composition of the board itself.
Zeller said an advisory committee could serve as a valuable resource during the process because the members would have experience governing an airport, but there may also be a drawback.
"We need to be thinking about efficiency because we are going to need to make decisions and get things done, especially in this environment the airport is in," Zeller said, referring to plans to develop some airport property into a business park.
County Commissioner Jason Ohrt said he supported the creation of both an advisory committee and steering committee.
"I'd like to have the knowledge of people who've been doing it for quite a while to give us some guidance," Ohrt said. "I don't think we should have one or the other. I think we should have both."
A resolution to support the joint sponsorship model will return to the Commissioners Court agenda next Monday.
In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution to support state legislation regarding an additional 2% countywide hotel occupancy tax. The tax would be added on to current occupancy taxes in place in the city and county.
Under current state law, Victoria County is authorized to impose a 7% hotel occupancy tax outside of the city of Victoria. The city currently levies a 6% HOT tax.
“The hotel occupancy tax would allow the county to fund new services without raising property taxes, and it would be paid for by people who come from outside Victoria,” Judge Zeller said.
If approved by state legislators, a portion of Victoria County's hotel occupancy tax revenue would go towards infrastructure improvements at the Victoria Regional Airport.