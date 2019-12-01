Victoria’s county judge is working to update and improve county practices for the upcoming year.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller is scheduled to present the first phase of “Innovation 2020 & Beyond” to commissioners at their meeting Monday.
The first phase, according to the commissioners’ meeting packet, includes creating a court liaison program; conducting an analysis of the county’s procurement policy and purchasing practices; increasing cybersecurity protections; updating commissioners’ court rules and procedures; reviewing the reserve fund and debt issuance policy; and enhancing services and safety without increasing taxes.
Kicking this off in November, commissioners approved a new committee that will examine all aspects of the county’s spending and procurement practices and write a policy that will act as a guide for county officials to follow.
Zeller said at the time that he and Caitlin Weinheimer, his chief of staff, had been “working on a list of things we think are needed to modernize county government, to streamline operations, to improve policies and procedures.”
For example, the objective of the court liaison program, according to the presentation, is to enhance communication and reinforce understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by county offices and departments.
Each county office or department will have a member of commissioners court serve as its liaison, and the liaison will be the point of contact for issues needing involvement or action by the court.
“This will allow us to streamline the way we communicate and have dedicated channels in place to navigate and improve county operations,” the presentation said.
Also on Monday, commissioners are scheduled to continue the conversation about the courtroom renovation project.
