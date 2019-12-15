The community will have a chance to ask questions about how the county managed millions of dollars of Hurricane Harvey recovery money when Victoria County commissioners review and discuss a report Monday.
Victoria County Commissioner Kevin Janak made public his post-Harvey report Dec. 9, which he has been working on with a small group of county employees since March. He held off discussion by the court for one week to allow the court and the public to review and digest the report.
Janak said Friday that he is confident the report answered all of the public’s questions and eased all existing concerns. He said the members of the work group went “above and beyond” their daily full-time duties to do this work for the benefit of the public.
“Now that we’ve released the report, things are moving right along as I said they would,” he said.
However, after Janak and his work group discussed the report at the airport commission meeting Monday afternoon after the commissioners’ court, some said questions remain.
Trey Ruschhaupt, the airport commission chairman, for example, said after the meeting that because the report is limited from March when the group took over until the present, it “only gives part of the picture.”
Further, when the report was released, it wasn’t technically complete, Janak said, because the county was awaiting documentation from Virtus Group, the out-of-state company that did millions in recovery work. But on Friday, Janak said documentation from the company arrived Dec. 10.
Janak said the work group has not yet reviewed the information Virtus sent but will after the information is reviewed by the court Monday. He said the information will be made available to the public after the meeting.
The county is withholding about $352,000 from Virtus, but could pay that if the company’s documentation proves the money is owed, Janak said.
Also, Janak said on Monday that he plans to discuss in court and make public responses from the county departments regarding work they felt was not complete or was not completed but was paid for after the hurricane.
The Advocate reported on the responses from different county departments after receiving the information through an open records request in October.
Janak said he is confident people will leave Monday’s meeting with any additional questions answered, explaining that all of the feedback about the report he has received this week has been “solid praise.”
Additionally on Monday, commissioners are scheduled to conduct a public hearing on the proposed game room ordinance and potentially take action after the hearing.
