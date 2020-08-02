Victoria County officials will meet several times this week to discuss the county’s budget for 2021.
“We’re facing some big challenges next year with growing demands on local government and revenue shortfalls we’re experiencing,” said County Judge Ben Zeller on Friday. Like local governments throughout the nation, Victoria County has faced notable losses in sales tax and other revenues this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
However, Zeller said, the draft budget that will be presented addresses those challenges and those needs with no increase to the property tax rate.
The first of five scheduled budget workshops will take place Monday afternoon, following Monday’s regular commissioners court meeting. During the morning meeting, the court will hear an update and discuss Coronavirus Relief Fund and CARES Act funding.
At the afternoon budget workshop session, Zeller will present an overview that notes proposed changes as well as the challenges encountered by the county, he said. From there, the commissioners will go through the proposed budget page by page.
“It should be a good discussion,” Zeller said.
Budget workshops will then continue throughout the week. Thursday’s session has been left open for various office and department heads to present, if desired, Zeller said, but because the county is facing a leaner budget year, he excepts to see fewer requests.
Following the budget workshops, two public hearings will be held in the coming weeks for county residents to comment on the proposed budget and tax rate, which are scheduled to be formally adopted in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.