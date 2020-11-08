The volunteer fire departments in Victoria County play a key role in keeping county residents safe, said Richard Castillo, the county’s fire marshal, on Friday.
That’s why Castillo’s office makes it a priority to do what it can to support the volunteer departments in times of need, he said.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday will consider a recommendation by Castillo to assist the Mission Valley Volunteer Fire Department by paying for a new pump for a brush truck.
“When our volunteer fire departments need a hand, we need to be there because they are invaluable to our county,” Castillo said Friday.
Mission Valley Volunteer Fire Department’s response area is “a large area of wildland urban interface,” Castillo explained in a memo to the commissioners. The department also aids the Nursery Volunteer Fire Department on fires.
Castillo said he recently became aware that the volunteer department was having issues with a pump on their Brush 1 unit. The pump is more than 15 years old, he said.
Getting a new pump is vital because “brush trucks are an extremely important piece of equipment in this area,” Castillo said in the memo.
The department did research and found an identical pump that costs about $2,800, according to the memo.
Castillo said his department is allocated $50,000 annually to assist volunteer fire departments in cases such as this.
That money is important, Castillo said, because the volunteer departments rely solely on funding from grants and fundraisers.
“They do a lot on their own, but when there’s a scenario like this where something breaks, and they didn’t budget for that. We can go in with this money to help repair it,” Castillo said.
Castillo said he was anticipating full support from the commissioners on Monday.
“We’re blessed to have the commissioners’ support, and we’re blessed to have these volunteers out there fighting fires,” he said.
Also on Monday, the commissioners will consider an order regarding regulating temporary signs on county property.
