The Victoria County Historical Commission has been recognized by the Texas Historical Commission for its service to the county.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday will present the commission with the distinguished service award for the 2019 year of service. The award recognizes county historical commissions in the state that go above and beyond to preserve local history, said County Judge Ben Zeller on Friday.
“We have a lot of great history in Victoria and a lot of people working hard to preserve it,” he said. “This is significant.”
Also on Monday, the commissioners will discuss a grant that could help cover some of the cost for the county’s stairway enclosure project at the emergency operations center.
The center, which is located in the basement of the county’s annex building, was hit with flooding and debris during Hurricane Harvey. The outdoor stairs that provided an entrance to the facility were open to the outside elements, which made it difficult for emergency personnel to enter and leave the building.
The project will result in an enclosure over the stairs to protect the entrance from outdoor elements.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency was set to pay 75% of the cost of the project, with the county covering the other 25%, Zeller said.
However, this additional grant from the state that the court will discuss Monday would cover a majority of the county’s 25%, Zeller said, further decreasing the total owed by the county.
“That is a huge success,” he said.
The final amount the county would owe may change because the court will likely choose to rebid the project, Zeller said. The county in March received one bid for the project from Roth Construction Inc. for about $282,000, but the project was previously estimated to cost about $172,000.
“We saw a need for this project after Hurricane Harvey, so we’re excited to get it done and glad it will hardly have an impact on taxpayer dollars,” he said.
