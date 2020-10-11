The Victoria County Historical Commission has been recognized by the Texas Historical Commission for its service to the county.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday will present the commission with the distinguished service award for the 2019 year of service. The award recognizes county historical commissions in the state that go above and beyond to preserve local history, County Judge Ben Zeller said recently.
“We have a lot of great history in Victoria and a lot of people working hard to preserve it,” he said. “This is significant.”
The court was scheduled to present the award to the commission in September at a commissioners court meeting that was canceled because of Tropical Storm Beta.
Jeff Wright, executive director of Victoria Preservation Inc., said Friday that he is looking forward to Monday’s meeting. The historical commission always has several projects in the works focused on preserving and promoting the county’s history, he said, some of which include speaking engagements and presentations about local history topics and working with the city on the survey project in Victoria’s historic Evergreen Cemetery.
“It’s great to be recognized by the state,” Wright said.
Also on Monday, the commissioners will hear a Coronavirus Relief Fund status update. The commissioners in June appointed a committee to oversee expenses and give periodic updates about $1.36 million the county was allocated through the Coronavirus Relief Fund program, funding that comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The funding was allocated to local jurisdictions by the Texas governor’s office. The total Coronavirus Relief Fund program funding allocated to the state of Texas was about $11 billion, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, funds may only be used to cover costs that are necessary expenditures incurred because of the public health emergency with respect to the coronavirus; were not accounted for in the county’s budget as of March 27; and were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.
