Victoria County will likely initiate a burn ban because of the recent increase in grass fires and the ongoing hot, dry weather.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo told Victoria County commissioners Monday the fire department responded to more than 12 grass fire calls during the weekend.
“Right now we’re just asking everybody to be very aware, if they don’t have to burn outside, don’t do it,” he said.
Castillo said the department had thought about initiating a burn ban earlier last week but did not do so because of expected rain, which never came.
If people do need to burn outside, they should do it early in the morning before the wind picks up, he said.
Castillo expects to formally ask commissioners to approve a burn ban at the Aug. 5 meeting.
