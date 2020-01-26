Victoria County will likely become a Second Amendment sanctuary county.
“Designating Victoria County as a Second Amendment sanctuary county would be a statement of principal,” Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday. “It’s important for our constituents to know where their court stands on this issue.”
The Second Amendment is part of the Bill of Rights, which comprises the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment protects a U.S. citizen’s right to bear arms. Victoria County commissioners on Monday are scheduled to review a formal resolution that supports the amendment.
The conversation in Victoria County comes as dozens of counties across Texas – including Jackson County in November – have passed similar resolutions in response to the “attack on our Second Amendment freedom” going on across the country, Zeller said.
Zeller said the request to designate the county has come from numerous members of the public. One of those requests came in December, when James Kurth, who is running for Precinct 3 commissioner, recommended the court pass an ordinance on the matter, not simply a resolution.
Zeller said he foresees the resolution being widely accepted by the court and county residents.
“With the requests we’ve gotten from the public, I don’t think there will be any trouble with it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.