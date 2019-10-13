Because of recent hot, dry days, Victoria County officials may reinstate a burn ban.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo wrote in a memo to Victoria County commissioners that he has been observing the dry areas throughout the county and the rise of the drought index. Victoria County commissioners will consider a ban at their meeting Monday.
Castillo monitors the county’s rating on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a measure for calculating an area’s potential for wildfire. As of Oct. 9, he wrote, the recent minimum has been 376 and the recent maximum has been 746, with an average index of 622.
“The Texas Forest Service recommends that communities exceeding the 500 index consider going into a burn ban,” Castillo wrote.
In early August, the county passed a burn ban because of numerous grass fires and the ongoing hot, dry weather. The ban was lifted in mid-September.
The ban will only allow household trash burning, Castillo said in the memo, leaving any other burning subject to a fine. He said it is his recommendation that the county enact a burn ban.
Also on Monday, Victoria County commissioners will receive bids for the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group building renovation and Victoria County commissioners courtroom renovation.
County commissioners in March approved purchasing the Victoria Advocate building. More than one-third of the building’s space will be used by the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group, which has helped thousands of families rebuild their homes after Hurricane Harvey.
The Advocate plans to move to the top floor of One O’Connor Plaza once the office space is ready.
