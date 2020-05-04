Victoria County commissioners approved a burn ban Monday because of an increasing risk of outdoor fires.
The burn ban, which became effective immediately, allows only household trash burning. Any other burning is subject to a fine.
Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo recommended the ban because the county’s rating on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a measure for calculating an area’s potential for wildfire, had reached 604.
“This is going to really increase our fire potential for large grass fires, outside burning,” he said.
The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions.
Until recently, the county has been “very fortunate” with few recent large fires or grass fires, because it hasn’t reached the highest levels of the drought index, Castillo said.
The fire marshal’s office tried to hold off as long as possible before recommending the burn ban, but it became necessary “specifically for safety and to preserve some of the range land for ranchers,” Castillo said.
Also on Monday, the commissioners heard an update from County Judge Ben Zeller about COVID-19 in the county. Operations at the emergency operations center will be scaled down going forward, which, he said, “is warranted at this point.”
Starting this week, officials will hold news conferences on Tuesday and Thursday, rather than Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Officials had been conducting the news briefings every day of the week when cases of the coronavirus began showing up in the region in March.
Additionally, various county buildings, including the courthouse and county annex building, will be open starting May 11, Zeller said. Though the buildings will reopen, it’s up to the discretion of each county office or department on how and when to safely reopen, he said, so it’s possible not all offices will be reopening to the public the same day.
