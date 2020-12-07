Victoria County commissioners on Monday gave their stamp of approval for part of a major oil exportation project in Calhoun County that will touch Victoria County.
In November, the Calhoun Port Authority’s financial arm, known as the Calhoun County Navigation Industrial Development Authority, approved issuing millions of dollars in revenue bonds on behalf of Max Midstream Texas after the company announced a major oil exportation project centered around the Port of Calhoun in Point Comfort.
As part of the project, the company plans to install a 24-inch pipeline from Edna to a facility located along U.S. 77 north of Victoria, Greg Salinas, Calhoun port’s bond counsel, told the commissioners Monday.
Since a small part of the project will then be located within Victoria County, the court was asked to pass a resolution essentially allowing that part of the project to happen, said County Judge Ben Zeller.
The resolution, which the commissioners unanimously approved, does not include Victoria County putting any money toward the project.
Because Salinas said the exact route of the pipeline hasn’t yet been selected, Commissioner Kevin Janak voiced concern about the resolution would impact property owners.
“If the land has not been pinpointed yet, and property owners have not been notified yet, I would not want this piece of paper and our action today to be used against those property owners,” he said.
However, Salinas reassured him that the court’s action would not impact the rights of property owners or impact the negotiations between property owners and Max Midstream.
Eric Magee, of Allison, Bass and Magee, a private Austin law firm representing the county, also gave the resolution his stamp of approval from a legal perspective, Zeller said.
Also on Monday, the commissioners approved a draft request for qualifications for a comprehensive planning study that will help determine the best use of land at the Victoria Regional Airport.
The focus of the study, according to the draft RFQ, will be on 411 acres of non-aeronautical area at the airport as well as the potential expansion and growth of existing airport operations and for the possible introduction of new industry.
Most importantly, the study will center around how to develop and market the land in front of the airport right off of U.S. 59, said Lenny Llerena, the airport’s director.
“It will gather all the information of what we have so far, as far as utilities, and give us an idea of also what constraints and opportunities we have in order to get this land out in the public,” he said.
Janak, who noted that the airport has had master plans and other studies done in the past, asked Llerena how this one will be different.
Because studies done in the past have been funded by the federal government, Llerena said, they focused very little on the airport’s non-aeronautical areas, whereas this study will primarily do just that.
“It’s totally different than what we’ve had before,” he said. “My understanding is that we haven’t done a study like this before.”
Half of the cost for the study will come from the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corp. and the other half will come from leftover insurance proceeds, said Llerena, who estimated that the study will cost about $150,000.
The court also designated Commissioner Gary Burns, who serves as the airport’s commissioners court liaison, to be part of the selection committee after proposals are submitted.
