Ten Victoria County officials were sworn in on Friday, taking their oaths of office to start off the New Year.
Eight were sworn in at the county courthouse on Friday morning:
- County Tax Assessor-Collector Ashley Hernandez
- Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia
- Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns
- Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Rodney Durham
- Precinct 1 Constable Jeff Meyer
- Precinct 2 Constable James Calaway
- Precinct 3 Constable Kenneth Easley Jr.
- Precinct 4 Constable Aaron Burleson
Sheriff Justin Marr and District Clerk Kim Plummer were sworn in during separate ceremonies.
"The folks who are sworn in are the ones you'll see in church, in the grocery store and out in the community," said County Judge Ben Zeller, who administered the oath of office to seven of the eight officials sworn in Friday afternoon. "They really are the ones who make county government so effective."
