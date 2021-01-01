Ten Victoria County officials were sworn in on Friday, taking their oaths of office to start off the New Year.

Eight were sworn in at the county courthouse on Friday morning:

  • County Tax Assessor-Collector Ashley Hernandez
  • Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia
  • Precinct 3 Commissioner Gary Burns
  • Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Rodney Durham
  • Precinct 1 Constable Jeff Meyer
  • Precinct 2 Constable James Calaway
  • Precinct 3 Constable Kenneth Easley Jr.
  • Precinct 4 Constable Aaron Burleson

Victoria County officials sworn in to start 2021

1 of 8

Sheriff Justin Marr and District Clerk Kim Plummer were sworn in during separate ceremonies.

"The folks who are sworn in are the ones you'll see in church, in the grocery store and out in the community," said County Judge Ben Zeller, who administered the oath of office to seven of the eight officials sworn in Friday afternoon. "They really are the ones who make county government so effective."

Recommended For You


Mark Rosenberg reports on rural community life for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.