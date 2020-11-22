Victoria County commissioners plan to announce their appointment for the upcoming justice of the peace vacancy on Monday.
“After thoroughly vetting all seven candidates and doing two days of interviews, the court is ready to have this back on the agenda to make our appointment,” County Judge Ben Zeller said Friday.
The commissioners last week interviewed the candidates hoping to be appointed by the court to fill the unexpired term of Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey, who will retire Dec. 31.
Seven candidates were interviewed privately Monday and Tuesday of last week. Twelve people initially applied for the position, but four of them did not meet the initial residency requirements, Zeller said, and another person withdrew their application.
Zeller said he had anticipated that the court would announce the appointment for Posey’s replacement in early December, however, the court is ready to proceed now, he said.
Zeller said he is thankful for Posey’s service and trusts that his replacement will fulfill the duties of the role in the same way: “With professionalism and expertise.”
“Everybody respects Judge Posey,” Zeller said. “He has done a great job as JP, and we wish him all the best into his retirement.”
The new justice of the peace will take office Jan. 1.
Also on Monday, the commissioners will discuss several other routine matters and meet in private to discuss real property.
