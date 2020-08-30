A new website for Victoria County is the next of several recent efforts by county leaders to modernize and improve county operations in 2020.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday will consider approval of an agreement with the Texas Association of Counties County Information Resources Agency for the creation of a new county website.
“An improved website that is easy to navigate, mobile friendly and aesthetically pleasing is another step toward innovation for Victoria County,” according to a memo in the commissioners’ agenda packet.
The Victoria County information technology department sought to find a vendor to redesign, modernize and host the Victoria County website, according to the memo. After soliciting quotes from several vendors, the IT department found that TAC’s agency offers the best value for their services.
If approved by the county commissioners, the agency would create a website customized to Victoria County that provide a landing page for all county offices and departments, according to the memo. The new website would offer a portal for every office and department that would enable them to modify and customize their landing pages quickly and efficiently.
“While this website will streamline county operations, its greatest feature is the ability for our citizens to easily access and engage with their county government,” the memo said.
Also on Monday, the commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget and tax rate. Under the proposed budget, the property tax rate would stay at the current rate of 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The budget would raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by about $312,000, according to the proposal. Of that amount, about $275,000 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
A final public hearing will be conducted on Sept. 8, and the final vote on the 2021 budget and tax rate will take place Sept. 14.
