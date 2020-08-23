Victoria County commissioners on Monday will consider an agreement for new agenda management software for the county.
The county judge's office, county clerk's office and county information technology department collaborated to find an all-in-one system that would suit the needs of all departments and residents of Victoria County, according to a memo in the commissioners’ agenda packet. The result is a recommendation to use CivicClerk, which is considered an “all-inclusive product,” with everything from agenda creation and meeting management to streaming and public portal access.
The software will improve Victoria County's ability to provide “viable, sustainable and flexible technology” for the administrators and residents of Victoria County by automating and streamlining workflows, providing meeting annotation and more, according to the memo.
“Improving technology, communication and giving our residents easier access to our meetings has been a priority,” said County Judge Ben Zeller about the software on Thursday.
The software will have features that make certain aspects of county government more accessible and convenient for residents who follow meetings remotely and from mobile devices, Zeller said.
An initial cost of about $8,370 would include implementation and initial setup and maintenance charges through December of this year. Annual recurring maintenance charges of $8,640 would then be due in January each year for the calendar year. A small portion of the cost would be funded by the county’s general fund IT budget and the rest would be funded by the county’s records management fund.
Also on Monday, the commissioners will review the application for those interested in applying to fill the vacancy for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. Current Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey announced earlier this month he will retire at the end of the year.
According to the application details, to be eligible, applicants must be a citizen of the United States; 18 years old or older; mentally competent; have no felony convictions; and a resident continuously in Texas for 12 months, having resided in the precinct for six months. After the commissioners begin soliciting applications Monday, applications will be accepted through Oct. 23.
Posey's unexpired term runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
