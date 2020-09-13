Victoria County commissioners will review on Monday another revised version of a purchasing policy for the county.
The court reviewed two different versions of a policy, which is intended to improve transparency and consistency of all county purchasing, earlier this year, but delayed approval both times after not having a consensus about its contents.
The court appointed a committee in November to create the new policy, with the goal to examine all aspects of the county’s spending and procurement practices and write a policy that will act as a guide for county officials to follow.
The commissioners first reviewed a draft in May that included a requirement for commissioners to get at least three written quotes for purchases between $25,000 and $49,999, to ensure the county is getting the best value for services and products. At the time, commissioners Kevin Janak and Clint Ives expressed resistance to some of the outlined requirements, and the court delayed approval.
The court reviewed another draft a few weeks later which had that same requirement in place, but added that three quotes would not be needed for items purchased through a cooperative purchasing program, an interlocal agreement or a state contract, and exempted road materials from the requirement.
But again the court delayed approval after not reaching agreement among the commissioners. Janak said at the time that road contracts should also be exempt from the requirement, if the county kept the requirement at all.
The new draft policy that the court will review Monday has additional tweaks and has been through an "exhaustive review process" by the committee, according to a memo in the court's agenda packet.
Also on Monday, the commissioners are scheduled to adopt the county’s 2021 budget and tax rate.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly all sources of revenue for the county this year, the county plans to approve a balanced budget for the coming year that doesn’t increase the property tax rate.
The proposed tax rate is 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed taxable valuation, the same rate since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.