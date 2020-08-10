Victoria County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey has announced plans to retire at the end of the year.
Victoria County commissioners received notice of his retirement, which will be effective Dec. 31, during their meeting Monday.
“It’s been challenging and it’s been enjoyable,” Posey said after the meeting. “But I’m going to turn 65 this year, and thought I should go ahead and let someone younger get in there.”
County Judge Ben Zeller said he called Posey after hearing his plans to retire to wish him well and thank him for his long tenure with the county.
That tenure spanned about 25 years, Posey said, with the last 14 being his time as a judge.
“A lot of it was in law enforcement – that was interesting and a little stressful at times,” he said.
Posey said he made most of his friends while working for the county and will miss working with people. He won’t miss dealing with deaths, however, which can cause people to “get kind of burnt out.”
In the coming years, Posey plans to retire to the Hill Country. Though he’s lived all over Texas, Posey said the majority of his life has been in Victoria, which has been rewarding.
“I thought, you know, why not enjoy some retirement, you never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “I’m a county employee forever.”
An application for the position will be available soon on the county’s website, Zeller said. Depending on how many people apply, the commissioners will either appoint a committee to help with the application and interview process or do it themselves.
Also on Monday, the commissioners briefly discussed the proposed 2021 budget and tax rate and received the no new revenue and voter approval tax rates calculated by the county tax assessor-collector.
The no new revenue rate, which was previously called the effective tax rate, is 39.46 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The voter approval rate, which was previously called the rollback rate, is 42.10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Under the proposed budget, the property tax rate would stay at the current rate of 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The court voted unanimously on this rate on Monday.
A major factor that allows the court to keep the tax rate the same is a move of funds from road and bridge to the general fund, said Commissioner Kevin Janak. The draft budget proposes moving 1.07 cents from road and bridge to the general fund within the county’s overall tax rate of 39.59 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The move would create about a $660,000 reduction for road and bridge. However, because of a one-time grant for about $711,000 that the county received for road and bridge work, the public wouldn’t see any decrease in terms of work being done on county roads and bridges.
The commissioners confirmed the dates for two public hearings for members of the public to comment on the proposed budget and tax rate. The hearings will be Aug. 31 and Sept. 8.
The commissioners are scheduled to adopt the 2021 budget and property tax rate Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.