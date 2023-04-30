Victoria County officials are prepared Monday to authorize the submission of a grant application, that if approved, would go toward a new department serving defendants in criminal cases who can not afford an attorney.
The Coastal Plains Regional Public Defender Office would serve indigent defendants from Victoria, Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio counties. Funding from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission, or TIDC, would cover 80% of the cost to run the department in its first year. Two-thirds of expenses for the office would be paid for by TIDC in the following years.
Over the first three years, TIDC grants could equal about $7.2 million,” the indigent defense commission said in a planning study it conducted on behalf of the Crossroads county partnership.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said earlier this month that the county has paid over $1 million for public defense in criminal cases in recent years.
If the TIDC commission selects the four-county partnership for its grant program later this summer, funding could arrive as soon as 2024, Zeller said. The TIDC’s program is contingent upon the state legislature providing the organization with new funding.
Commissioners from Jackson and Refugio counties signed resolutions of support for the public defender office, according to documents included in the agenda packet for Monday’s Victoria County Commissioners Court meeting. District judges from the four-county region also submitted a resolution in support of the plan.
Zeller said Victoria County leaders view the public defender office “as an opportunity to implement a better system, increase effectiveness and save money at the same time.” He said he believes the county’s application is “very strong.”
“With three of our neighboring counties joining us in this grant application, it is a big step forward in our collective efforts to make county government and our key services the best they can be,” Zeller said Sunday.
In other business, commissioners plan to accept two donated flags, one commemorating the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Texas Rangers agency, and another recognizing the Rangers’ Company F, which includes officers from Victoria.
A dedication for the flags will be at 2 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of the 1967 courthouse in Victoria.