Victoria County commissioners on Monday received 16 bids from firms seeking to conduct a forensic audit into the county’s management of Hurricane Harvey recovery money.
The request for bids came after ongoing questions about how and why Victoria County officials handled the recovery process after the storm led to calls for a forensic audit.
The firms that submitted bids are W.D. Brown & Associate PLLC & Ahuja & Clark PLLC in Plano; HKA Global Inc. in Houston; Marsh Minich PC in Portland, Ore.; Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP in New York, N.Y.; Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP in Irving; Eide Bailly LLP in Abilene; J. Richard Claywell CPA in Friendswood; Weaver & Tidwell in Houston; RSM US LLP in San Antonio; Pannell Kerr Forster of Texas PC in Houston; Armanino LLP in Dallas; Pope Audit Group in Austin; Whitley Penn in Dallas; Marcum LLP in Boston, Mass.; BKD in San Antonio; and McConnell & Jones LLP in Austin.
The commissioners, who held Monday’s meeting via video conference in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, plan to review the bids and score and rank each of the firms based on qualifications alone by next Monday’s meeting.
After the scores are analyzed, County Judge Ben Zeller said, discussion will begin with that top firm about a pricing structure and additional details.
“This week’s effort for the court is not to look at dollars, but to look at qualifications,” he said.
According to the proposal Zeller created for the audit, the forensic audit may include interviewing relevant current and former county employees and officials and include a review of the following:
- Did fraud, theft or illegality occur?
- Were the county’s internal processes, systems and controls for accounts payable adhered to?
- Were applicable local, state and federal laws and regulations adhered to?
- Did county officials and employees act diligently in relation to the expenditure of Hurricane Harvey insurance funds?
- Has the completion of work that the county spent insurance funds on been adequately verified?
Zeller has said previously that the scope could be expanded even further, if the forensic auditing firm thinks it is necessary.
Commissioner Gary Burns, who has been among members of the public and community leaders calling for a forensic audit for months, volunteered to spearhead the project going forward, as Zeller explained he is and will continue to be occupied with matters related to COVID-19 in the county.
If other members of the court are tied up with matters related to COVID-19 in the coming week as well, the review process of the ranked bid proposals may be delayed a week.
The firm will be chosen based on qualifications, but Zeller said in the final contract, the county will ensure there is a specified “not to exceed dollar amount” so that the county doesn’t enter into an open-ended contract.
“We certainly are not able to approve an open-ended budget on this,” he said.
The final contract will come back to the court for approval.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.