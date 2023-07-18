Victoria County receives multi-year grant to build a public defender office

After years of discussion, Victoria County will soon have a public defender office.
The county received notice Tuesday it will receive a grant for more than $3 million a year in a multi-year deal to set up a four-county public defender office. The grant is through the Texas Indigent Defense Commission, according to a news release from Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller.
The Coastal Plains Regional Public Defender Office will also serve Refugio, Jackson and Lavaca counties.
“It has been a long process to receive this funding award that many people have worked on since county judges and commissioners in counties like ours began to see how new state regulations were pushing up indigent defense costs in our courts,” Zeller said.
“In partnership with the Texas Indigent Defense Commission and neighboring counties, we look forward to creating this regional office to help address the growing issues and expenses connected with indigent defense,” he said.
With the creation of this office, the counties could collectively save just under $1.2 million in the first year and $800,000 in the years after.
In addition, the office can bring more reliable availability of attorneys, quality of representation, improved docket management and quicker case dispositions.
Jackson County Judge Jill Sklar, who has served the county since 2019, said that each year it gets harder and harder to find help especially with the increase of case loads.
With the news of the office, Sklar said she is happy about the changes and believed this a perfect chance for young attorneys to get their feet wet.
“I think that this is a great opportunity for young attorneys that’ll come out of law school.” Sklar said. “I think this will allow them to partner with experienced attorneys that will give them skills to become great attorneys in the future.”
The Coastal Plain Regional Public Defense Office will be set up in Victoria. The grant funding is expected to begin in October.