The Victoria County Public Health Department will likely enter into a data sharing agreement to receive information from death certificates maintained by a state agency.
Victoria County commissioners will review the contract at their meeting Tuesday.
Because of Veterans Day, the commissioners’ meeting will be Tuesday instead of Monday.
According to the contract, the Center for Health Statistics of the Texas Department of State Health Services will provide the county’s health department with certain confidential data extracted from death certificates that the state health services agency maintains.
David Gonzales, the county’s public health director, said Friday that the data sharing agreement isn’t new to the county. The department and the state health services agency have entered into this agreement before. But, he said, it is an important one.
The information is used primarily by Brittany Burgess, the county’s epidemiologist, Gonzales said. The death data is used to characterize life expectancies and causes of death in Victoria and surrounding counties, including Goliad, DeWitt, Lavaca, Jackson, Calhoun and Refugio counties.
He said the data can also be used when the department is applying for grants. No personally identifiable or non-public data will be shared or released by the county’s health department, the contract said.
The agreement, if approved Tuesday, will end Aug. 31, 2023.
Also on Tuesday, Victoria County commissioners are scheduled to meet privately to discuss economic development.
