County residents whose homes were damaged by Hurricane Harvey floodwaters can likely begin the process of selling their home to the government in June.
Victoria County commissioners discussed the home buyout program during their meeting Tuesday, and approved some of the the final paperwork needed for the program to open to the public. After a few more logistical steps are completed, homeowners can begin having intake meetings with GrantWorks, the company the county has hired to run the program.
Tyler Smith, the associate vice president of Buyout & Acquisition at GrantWorks, said he expected the first intake meetings would be in mid-June.
Home buyout programs typically target buildings that are repeatedly flooding during hurricanes, heavy rains or other weather events. In a standard buyout program, the government offers to buy homeowners' properties so they can move to higher land and so the structure can be demolished. Numerous cities and counties throughout Texas are running home buyout programs in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.
Victoria County has been allocated about $2.5 million for its buyout program, which is expected to be enough to buy about 30 homes.
"We are very excited to roll out this program here in the next 30 days and to begin meeting with homeowners," Smith said during Tuesday's meeting. We want "to make sure that everyone who may be interested at least knows about the project, so these documents that are on the agenda today are the last things we need from commissioners court to really prepare everything for launch."
The city of Victoria received funding to run a similar buyout program for flood-prone homes within city limits.
GrantWorks has been working with Robin Knipling, the county’s grant administrator, to prepare the program. Knipling and GrantWorks will continue to reach out to interested homeowners in the coming weeks. Interesting homeowners will gather the necessary paperwork, meet with GrantWorks to determine if they are eligible to apply, and then they will be made an offer. The county can begin making offers to homeowners only after an environmental review of the project is completed.
Also Tuesday, commissioners discussed the 2020 Census, which has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. About 55.2% of county residents have responded to the census, which puts the county roughly on par with the Texas state average, according to to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The state as a whole lags behind the nation, which has a response rate of 60.1%. County Judge Ben Zeller urged residents to complete the census by filling out the forms they received in the mail, going to mycensus2020.gov, or calling 844-330-2020.
