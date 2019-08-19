Longtime Victoria County employee Margetta Hill has been appointed the county’s new elections administrator.
The Victoria County elections commission approved Hill for the new role at a meeting last week. The selection was finalized Monday during commissioners court.
“I’m very excited about it,” Hill said. “I’m a native Victorian, so it’s like being at home.”
Hill was appointed interim elections administrator after former elections administrator Vicki Vogel left the post in late February. Hill said she has been with the county for about 31 years and has been working the elections office for about 15 years.
Vogel left to take a new position with an election voting machine and software company, she said at the time.
Separately from her new role, Hill will be designated as a Certified Elections Registration Administrator, or Certified Elections Registration Vendor, in a ceremony conducted by the Election Center in Florida on Tuesday. She was not present at commissioners’ court Monday.
Certified Elections Registration Administrator and Certified Elections Registration Vendor designation is achieved through a multi-year course of study taught by Auburn University faculty and conducted by the Election Center’s Professional Education Program. The intent of the program is to professionalize the management of voter registration and elections administration in promoting and preserving public trust, according to the Election Center.
Hill said her years of experience in the elections office have prepared her well for the new role.
“We just want to put the voters first in Victoria County and try to meet their needs,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.