The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office will soon have new tools to serve the county as a result of nearly $40,000 in donations from the Victoria 100 Club.
The sheriff’s office received a $14,600 donation for a patrol and narcotic detection K-9 as well as a four week handling course that includes lodging, interim sheriff Justin Marr wrote in a memo to Victoria County commissioners. The sheriff’s office also received a $24,580 donation for 28 less-lethal Centurion Law Enforcement devices with laser, 28 holders for the devices and more that will be utilized by the patrol division.
Victoria County commissioners formally received the donations during their meeting Monday. County Judge Ben Zeller said the court appreciates the donations, calling the Victoria 100 Club a “great organization that has a long history of supporting the sheriff’s office, the police department.”
“We certainly appreciate their donation; I know the sheriff’s office does as well,” he said. “That’s a significant donation that will do a lot of good work at the (sheriff’s office), so we appreciate them for that.”
Victoria 100 Club president Cally Fromme said after Monday’s meeting she thinks the K-9 will be an “excellent tool for the sheriff’s office.”
“We feel like they are just a very important method the sheriff’s office can use in certain situations,” she said.
The court also approved a donation for the sheriff’s office for a megaphone, valued at $85, from AmpliVox Sound Systems.
Also on Monday, the court approved payments for several ongoing projects that are near completion, including the commissioners courtroom renovation project and Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group project.
The Victoria Advocate’s former building at 311 E. Constitution St. is being converted into a disaster recovery and response center and space for the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group. The project is expected to be complete at the end of September.
Additionally, the commissioners plan to begin meeting in their new courtroom after the courtroom renovation project is complete in September.
